Managed Security Services Competitive Landscape Assessment Report 2025: Insights On AI-Driven Innovations, M&A, And Service Differentiation

The "Managed Security Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Evaluation of global MSSPs including IBM, Verizon, BT, Orange Cyberdefense, Telefonica, SecureWorks, and others, with insights on AI-driven innovations, M&A, and service differentiation.

The managed security services product class covers the market for managed and consultative security solutions delivered by global providers targeting enterprise clients. Some providers are also moving down market, scaling their solutions to meet the often-underserved mid and even small enterprise customer. Managed security services providers' (MSSPs) deliver security professional resources, technology infrastructure, and expertise in integrating multi-vendor technology, managing customer security infrastructure, supplying compliance solutions, and delivering consultative support.

Delivers a global view of the MSS market, highlighting how leading providers are leveraging AI, automation, and acquisitions to redefine security services in 2025

Links MSSP differentiation in compliance, cloud security, and SOC modernization to enterprise buying needs, enabling safer and more cost-efficient security partnerships

Companies Featured



IBM

Verizon

BT

Orange Cyberdefense

Telefonica

SecureWorks

Atos

Cisco

NTT Wipro

