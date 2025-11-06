Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Managed Security Services Competitive Landscape Assessment Report 2025: Insights On AI-Driven Innovations, M&A, And Service Differentiation


2025-11-06 06:32:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities include leveraging AI-driven innovations and automation to enhance security services, scaling solutions to underserved mid and small enterprises, and differentiating through compliance, cloud security, and SOC modernization to meet enterprise buying needs.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Security Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Evaluation of global MSSPs including IBM, Verizon, BT, Orange Cyberdefense, Telefonica, SecureWorks, and others, with insights on AI-driven innovations, M&A, and service differentiation.
The managed security services product class covers the market for managed and consultative security solutions delivered by global providers targeting enterprise clients. Some providers are also moving down market, scaling their solutions to meet the often-underserved mid and even small enterprise customer. Managed security services providers' (MSSPs) deliver security professional resources, technology infrastructure, and expertise in integrating multi-vendor technology, managing customer security infrastructure, supplying compliance solutions, and delivering consultative support.
Scope

  • Delivers a global view of the MSS market, highlighting how leading providers are leveraging AI, automation, and acquisitions to redefine security services in 2025

Reasons to Buy

  • Links MSSP differentiation in compliance, cloud security, and SOC modernization to enterprise buying needs, enabling safer and more cost-efficient security partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

  • Report Summary
  • Product Class Scorecard
  • Market Overview
  • Market Assessment
  • Market Drivers
  • Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

  • IBM
  • Verizon
  • BT
  • Orange Cyberdefense
  • Telefonica
  • SecureWorks
  • Atos
  • Cisco
  • NTT
  • Wipro

