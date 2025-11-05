Dubai Hosted The Fourth Asgardia Executive Congress Synergy For Humanity's Cosmic Future

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Asgardia, the world's first digital space nation, held its Fourth Asgardia Executive Congress in Dubai on 30 October 2025, followed by a press conference at The Duke Hotel.

The event gathered international dignitaries, members of Asgardia's Parliament, scientists, and media representatives, uniting under the theme“Synergy for Humanity's Cosmic Future.”

The presentation of the AES concept-a next-generation terrestrial analog of a space station-was met with enthusiastic applause, projecting a future where innovation, science, and sustainability converge in the UAE. The press conference featured Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli, Head of Nation of Asgardia, Lena De Winne, Prime Minister of Asgardia, and Lembit Öpik, Chairman of Parliament of Asgardia.

This landmark event underscored the UAE's pivotal role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the emirate's economy over the next decade and solidify Dubai's position among the world's leading hubs for innovation, trade, and investment. The Fourth Asgardia Executive Congress fostered unprecedented opportunities for collaboration with UAE universities, startups, and space organizations, driving both terrestrial and extraterrestrial initiatives.

Founded in 2016 by scientist and philanthropist Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli, Asgardia united over one million citizens from nearly 200 countries, forming a unique digital democracy with three independent branches of governance. The Legislative Branch comprised a non-partisan Parliament of 150 members representing 49 nations. The Executive Branch, led by the Prime Minister, oversaw 12 ministries. The Judicial Branch, headed by the Supreme Justice, encompassed constitutional, civil, administrative, and criminal departments.

“Asgardia is dedicated to preserving human civilization, wherever it may venture,” said Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli, Head of Nation.“Our Fourth Asgardia Executive Congress in Dubai not only reflected our progress toward this vision but also aligned with the UAE's ambitions, where innovation is the cornerstone of economic and technological advancement.”

Key Themes of the Congress:

1. Asgardia's Terrestrial Ark in the UAE

Central to Asgardia's mission of enabling the birth of the first human child in space, the nation pursued a four-phase roadmap: Terrestrial Ark, Near-Earth Ark, Lunar Ark, and Stellar Ark. The Terrestrial Ark advanced through international isolation experiments, SIRIUS-21 and SIRIUS-23, the latter involving an Asgardian participant who endured 366 days of isolation. At the Congress, Asgardia unveiled the structure and capabilities of its state-of-the-art terrestrial complex in the UAE, integrated with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33-marking a significant milestone in its cosmic aspirations.

Asgardia Emirates Station (AES): The Terrestrial Ark of the Future

The Asgardia Emirates Station (AES) will represent the next evolution of Asgardia's Terrestrial Ark - a ground-based experimental complex designed to simulate long- duration habitation for international mixed-gender crews under Earth, lunar, or interplanetary conditions.

Core Objectives:



It develops infrastructure to study gravitational physiology, space biomedicine, and radiation safety.

It enables research on closed life-support systems and human adaptation in isolation environments.

It serves as a UAE-based Research, Education, and Public Outreach Center for near and deep space exploration. It creates a Technology Transfer Hub to integrate space technologies into healthcare and industry, while applying advanced terrestrial solutions to ensure crew safety.

“The Asgardia Emirates Station is humanity's rehearsal for life beyond Earth,” said Dr Igor Ashurbeyli, Head of Nation, Asgardia.“Our collaboration with the UAE reflects shared values where progress, innovation, and imagination shape the future of civilization.”

“AES is more than an engineering project it's a bridge between science and society,” added Lena De Winne, Prime Minister of Asgardia.“We're inviting nations, investors, and universities to participate in a mission that redefines what's possible on and beyond our planet.”

Complex Composition:

The Asgardia Emirates Station (AES) will include a nodal integration module, living and utility quarters, medical and technical modules, and specialized target modules - such as a greenhouse, perinatal center, biomedical and microbiological

laboratories, centrifuge systems for artificial gravity, and radiation simulation units.

Designed with adaptability and AI-assisted operation, AES will enable continuous research, maintenance, and modernization without interrupting experiments. Its modular architecture will support public engagement, tourism, and education, making it a distinct landmark within the framework of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Thus, AES will bridge Asgardia's cosmic vision with the UAE's terrestrial innovation, symbolizing humanity's first step toward sustainable life beyond Earth.

2. Asgardia's Digital Ecosystem

For the first time, the Congress introduced Asgardia's groundbreaking digital platform, available for download on Google Play and Apple's App Store. Far more than a standard app, this system represents a comprehensive digital ecosystem, integrating a messenger, social network, digital wallet, and government services.

This super-app has become the central hub for Asgardia's targeted 150 million citizens, redefining the concept of a digital society and strengthening Asgardia's status as the world's first digital space nation with a fully integrated infrastructure.

During the Congress, the application was presented to international media, who were given an in-depth overview of its key features and functionality. Head of Nation elaborated on how the digital ecosystem connects citizens around the world, providing seamless access to next-generation communication, governance, and financial tools.

3. Declaration of Sovereignty

In August 2024, during the XII session of Asgardia's Supreme Space Council on the Greek island of Corfu, the nation adopted and signed its Declaration of Independence.

This historic document, in accordance with international law, unilaterally proclaimed Asgardia's full state sovereignty-encompassing independent governance, jurisdiction, legislation, and international relations.

At the Congress, the Head of Nation announced that Asgardia would formally appeal to the 193 United Nations member states for recognition as a sovereign nation, marking a pivotal moment in its journey.

4. Claiming Terrestrial Territory



In a groundbreaking announcement, Asgardia asserted for the first time its rights to a physical territory on Earth during the press conference at the conclusion of the Congress.

This declaration revealed that Asgardia's claimed territory is located in Marie Byrd Land, Antarctica - one of the few unclaimed regions on the planet under the Antarctic Treaty System.

This strategic and symbolic choice reinforces Asgardia's unique status not only in the digital realm but also in the physical world, representing humanity's peaceful presence on Earth's final frontier.



This exclusive statement was a highlight of the Congress and was revealed to the global public for the first time.



Aligned with the UAE's Vision for Innovation

Hosting the Asgardia Congress in Dubai reflects the UAE's growing role as a global hub for innovation, trade, and space exploration, in line with Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Space Strategy 2030.

About Asgardia

Asgardia, established in 2016 by Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli, is the world's first digital space nation, dedicated to enabling the birth of the first human child in space-a cornerstone for humanity's eternal existence in the cosmos. Uniting individuals beyond geopolitics, borders, religions, and languages, Asgardia's Constitution, ratified through a global referendum, establishes a democratic governance model with a functioning Parliament, Government, and Judiciary. Over one million people worldwide have already become Asgardians.

About Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli

Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli, a distinguished scientist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is the founder and Head of the Nation of Asgardia. His life's work is devoted to advancing science, aerospace technologies, and creating a platform for humanity's safe existence beyond Earth.



