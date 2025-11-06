Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky synchronizes sanctions with European Union

2025-11-06 08:39:43
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Thursday a set of new sanctions intended to further weaken Russia’s war-driven economy while synchronizing Ukraine’s actions with the European Union’s 19th sanctions package.

According to Zelenskyy, the sanctions, now active in Ukraine, focus on Russian exports of resources and the supply chains for electronic components, with an anticipated economic effect of “tens of billions of euros annually.” He also highlighted newly imposed restrictions on Russian companies engaged in Arctic resource extraction, emphasizing its importance as a funding source for Moscow’s military operations.

“We already know that our partners will follow suit by incorporating our proposals into their own sanctions packages,” Zelenskyy stated.

The president added that additional sanctions would target individuals and organizations linked to Russian propaganda, military production, and collaboration with Moscow. He described these measures as a “tangible response” to Russia’s recent sanctions against Ukrainian officials, including the prime minister.

As of now, Russia has not issued any reaction to the latest Ukrainian sanctions.

