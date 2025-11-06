Arab Coordination Group and Government of Azerbaijan Strengthen Strategic Development Partnership

MENAFN - African Press Organization) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) ( ) institutions gathered in Baku for a High-Level Roundtable with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hosted by H.E. Mr. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy, to explore new avenues for cooperation and advance joint development initiatives.

The Roundtable brought together the leadership of the ACG member institutions:



H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

H.E. Mr. Waleed Shamlan Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED)

H.E. Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund for International Development H.E. Mr. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD)

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in infrastructure development, energy transition, digital connectivity, and the water and transport sectors as key drivers of inclusive and sustainable growth under Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development. Senior representatives from Azerbaijan's ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Economy, State Water Resources Agency, Azerbaijan Railways, Baku Metropolitan, Baku City Executive Power, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, and the Ministry for Digital Development and Transport (AZCON), presented investment priorities and project proposals for potential ACG support.

The ACG institutions commended Azerbaijan's progress in sustainable development and reaffirmed their commitment to delivering impact-driven partnerships that advance infrastructure, resilience, and shared prosperity.

The Roundtable concluded with the signing of a Statement of Intent between the Ministry of Economy and ACG member institutions, establishing a framework for joint action to identify, prepare, and finance high-priority infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan. The agreement underscores a shared vision to mobilize development finance, enhance regional connectivity, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Arab Coordination Group (ACG).





Arab Coordination Group and Government of Azerbaijan Strengthen Strategic Development Partnership



Downloa



Shar

























About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, the ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. The ACG works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact. The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is considered one of the most important and effective development partnerships at the international level. The group actively works to adopt the best global practices in sustainable development work. It also aims to align the efforts of these institutions to achieve convergence and harmonization in the policies governing their financing operations.

The Group comprises 10 national, Arab regional, and international institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.