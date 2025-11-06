Bobby Deol Reveals Many Of Dharmendra's Secrets? Explains Why He Feels So Lonely

Dharmendra shares a strong bond with both his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. Sunny never lets his father go to any event or public place alone. Bobby also takes care of his father. However, when he is in Khandala, he feels lonely.

Bobby Deol recently revealed in a podcast that his father, Dharmendra, is a very emotional and expressive person. He doesn't follow any restrictions and says whatever is in his heart. He also shares his thoughts on social media.

Bobby added that Dharmendra spends most of his time at the Khandala farmhouse with his wife, Prakash Kaur. During this time, he openly expresses his feelings on social media. Dad doesn't hesitate to share personal and family matters on public platforms. He believes there's nothing to hide.

Dharmendra is a social person and likes meeting people. He talks openly. Bobby said he does his own poetry and shares it. He tries to reply to every comment on Instagram. Sometimes, if something wrong gets sent, we have it deleted.

Bobby Deol said that his dad doesn't understand the impact of expressing himself so openly. He mentioned that nowadays, every statement is closely watched by the media and social media users. Even domestic matters are sensationalized.

Bobby added, regarding the feeling of loneliness, that his dad (Dharmendra) doesn't live alone at the Khandala farmhouse. It's true that my brother and I rarely get to go there. Our shooting schedules are tight, so we can't visit. However, whenever we have time, our whole family enjoys the day there.

Dharmendra has a close bond with his sons and daughters. His wife, Prakash Kaur, is always with him. But he always worries about Sunny and Bobby. Perhaps that's why he talks about loneliness.