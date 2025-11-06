PIL In SC Seeking Judicial Intervention To Address Rising Air Pollution Levels

PTI file photo

New Delhi- A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court by a wellness expert seeking urgent judicial intervention to tackle a“persistent and systemic failure” in addressing the country's rising air pollution levels which has reached proportions of a“public health emergency”.

The plea was filed on October 24 by Luke Christopher Coutinho, holistic health coach and wellness expert, and made the Centre, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), several Union ministries, NITI Aayog, and the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra as parties.

The plea said the current air pollution crisis has reached proportions of a“public health emergency”, violating citizens' fundamental right to life and health under Article 21 of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea sought declaration of air pollution as a national public health emergency and formulation of a time-bound national action plan.

“The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019 with the target of reducing particulate matter by 20–30 percent by 2024 (subsequently extended to 40 percent by 2026), has not met its modest objectives. As of July 2025, official data reveals that only 25 of the 130 designated cities have achieved a 40 per cent reduction in PM10 levels from the 2017 baseline, while 25 other cities have in fact seen an increase,” it said.

Similar violations are cited in the plea for Kolkata and Lucknow, among others.