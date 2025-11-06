Danger Posed By Russia Will Not End When This War Does Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this in a video address to participants of the NATO TALK conference taking place on November 6 in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

"For the foreseeable future, Russia will remain a destabilizing force in Europe and the world.

And Russia is not alone in its efforts to undermine the global rules. As you know it is working with China, with North Korea, with Iran and others.

They are increasing their defence industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long term confrontation," Rutte emphasized.

According to him, NATO has always been a shield against aggression, and today the transatlantic alliance remains the foundation of European security. The decisions adopted at the Hague Summit will transform NATO: allies will invest 5% of their GDP in defense, increase defense production, and continue supporting Ukraine, the politician said.

Rutte recalled that NATO allies represent half of the world's economic and military potential - two continents, 34 nations, and 1 billion people.

"On defense partnership and other areas, NATO's partnership with the European Union is more important than ever. We continue to stand with Ukraine so it can defend against Russia now and deter any aggression in the future. Germany is Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe. It hosts NATO's Command for Security Assistance and Trade for Ukraine. And its continuity to NATO's Priority Ukraine Requirements List [PURL]," he noted.

He emphasized that urgently needed and critically important U.S. equipment paid for by the allies is arriving in Ukraine. Rutte said that during his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, they discussed NATO's support for security and ending the war, as well as how to achieve a just and lasting peace.

At the same time, he noted that even after the war in Ukraine ends, the danger from Moscow will not disappear, and the challenge from China will continue to grow. Rutte expressed confidence that the United States will remain deeply involved in strengthening European security and reinforcing NATO. He also said it is entirely understandable that the U.S. expects European allies and Canada to step up, as America has borne an excessive burden for too long.

As reported earlier, Rutte met with Donald Trump at the end of October.