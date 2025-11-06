Awqaf Minister, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Hajj Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) – Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohammad Khalaileh on Thursday discussed with Palestinian Minister for Religious Endowments and Religious Affairs Mohammed Najm cooperation in facilitating Hajj services.Khalaileh reviewed preparations for the upcoming Hajj season and measures to address potential challenges facing Hajj missions. He underlined the ministry's commitment to serving both Jordanian and Palestinian pilgrims and improving service quality to ensure their comfort and safety.The minister highlighted the deep-rooted Jordanian-Palestinian relations, stressing that Jordan continues to serve as a vital support for the Palestinian people amid ongoing hardships. He reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering stance, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting the Palestinian cause and safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.For his part, Najm commended the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf's efforts in managing Hajj affairs and its continuous support for Palestinian pilgrims. He lauded the historic ties between the two peoples and the strong cooperation between the two ministries, praising Jordan's steadfast role, under His Majesty's leadership, in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and protecting the holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly the al-Aqsa Mosque.