Vote For Bihar's Future: Leaders Make Last-Minute Appeals Ahead Of First Phase Polling

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 begins Thursday, top political leaders from across the spectrum took to social media platforms to urge voters to turn out in large numbers, framing the day as crucial for the state's future.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Bihar, especially first-time voters, women, farmers, traders, and students, to exercise their democratic right.

“My salutations to all the fate-makers of Bihar. Today is an important day for voting. The future destiny of Bihar will be determined by the single button you press,” Yadav posted.

“I appeal to all voters - GEN-Z voting for the first time, mothers and sisters, traders, farmers, migrants, students, and every citizen - to vote under all circumstances. Bihar will prosper only when you all vote,” he added.

“Your vote will create the right opportunity for Bihar's progress. Vote first, remember, all other work later,” Yadav wrote, calling voting a duty towards democracy and humanity.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, urged voters to choose change over legacy politics, asserting that the people finally have an alternative.

“For years, people in Bihar had to vote for BJP due to lack of choice or against Lalu Ji out of fear,” Kishor said.

“After an honest trial for three years, this time there is an option - Jan Suraaj - where we've selected honest and capable candidates. I appeal to you all to vote for Jan Suraaj and ensure rapid change, end corruption, and bring better education for your children,” he added.

The BJP's Bihar unit, too, made a series of posts appealing to voters, focusing on development and welfare promises.

“Your one vote will make Bihar developed! So, vote yourself and inspire others,” one post read.

“Your one vote will give Rs 10 lakh assistance to EBC communities!” another stated, adding,“Your one vote will bring factories to every district of Bihar.”

As over 3.75 crore voters head to polling stations across 18 districts on Thursday, leaders' appeals have set the tone for a high-stakes contest that will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates in the first phase.