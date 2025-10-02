India Condemns Terror Attack On Manchester Synagogue During Yom Kippur Services, Stands With UK

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, which took place during Yom Kippur services.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence.

"We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today. It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence. This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom in this moment of grief," he said.

The attack took place in the Crumpsall area of Manchester, where a car was driven into members of the public and a man was stabbed. At least two people were killed, and three others remain in serious condition. Police confirmed that the suspected attacker was shot by armed officers and is believed to be dead.

Worshippers who were inside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at the time were evacuated as emergency services responded to the scene.

Following the attack, Greater Manchester Police declared PLATO, a national code used when armed officers are deployed across the force in response to an ongoing attack, according to CNN.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced "additional police assets" will be deployed at synagogues across the country.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected.”

According to the UK news media, Starmer will cut short his trip to Copenhagen, where he was attending a security meeting of European leaders, to return to the UK and chair a session of the government's Cobra committee - a cross-departmental group convened during national emergencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)