Azerbaijan, ADB Explore Bold New Horizons In Economic Cooperation
Finance Minister Sahil Babayev received a delegation led by Rachel Thompson, Executive Director representing Azerbaijan on the ADB Board of Directors.
At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with existing cooperation, highlighting the bank's role in supporting Azerbaijan's socio-economic development through loans, grants, and technical assistance.
Talks focused on the ADB Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Azerbaijan covering 2025-2029, which aims to diversify the economy, strengthen resilience, and ensure inclusive growth. Babayev emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate sustainable development and macroeconomic stability, noting successful diversification in agriculture, information and communication technologies, industrial production, logistics, and green energy.
He also pointed to ADB's role in financing projects under the State Program for improving water supply, wastewater management, and stormwater drainage in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2025-2034, as well as in the expansion of Baku Metro lines and the modernization of the national railway infrastructure.
In turn, Rachel Thompson praised the strong level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB, expressing confidence that the partnership will be further strengthened in the coming years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment