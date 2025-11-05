'NDA Will Win': Giriraj Singh Confident After Casting Vote In Bihar First Phase Polling

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday, expressed confidence in the NDA's performance in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections after casting his vote at a polling station in Inter-Level State-Run Higher Secondary School in Barahiya.

Speaking to IANS, he said:“I am saying that in 121 seats, NDA will win and we will win more seats than in 2010.”

Polling began today for 121 constituencies across 18 districts, marking the start of a high-stakes electoral battle in Bihar. Over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including 122 women candidates. Voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., though in some sensitive areas, polling concludes earlier due to security arrangements.

Union Minister Nitin Nabin cast his vote at a polling station in Miller High School, Digha, urging citizens to exercise their democratic right:“I appeal to all the voters at every polling booth to come out and vote in large numbers... I have cast the first vote at my booth, now you too should cast the first vote at yours.”

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma called on voters to participate actively in shaping Bihar's future and contributing to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a strong India: "Your contribution is your sacrifice and in this sacred act, your vote is your offering. This is a crucial indicator of the state and direction of Bihar. Everyone should cast their vote...”

The Election Commission of India has ensured strict security and monitoring, deploying state police, central armed forces, and observers at all booths. Polling stations are also 100 per cent webcasted, with special provisions for all-women-managed booths, Divyang booths, and 320 model polling stations offering enhanced facilities.

BJP candidate from the Bankipur Assembly constituency & Minister Nitin Nabin's wife, Deepmala Srivastava says, "Everyone must vote, and today, vote first before doing anything else, that is my humble request to all. I urge people to cast their votes early because only when the polling percentage increases does our democracy become stronger."