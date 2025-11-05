Waheed Para Questions Govt Over 'Selective' SM Monitoring

File photo of Waheed Para

Srinagar- PDP MLA Waheed Para on Wednesday criticised the government's fresh orders seeking to monitor and restrict social media activities in Jammu and Kashmir, saying such measures go against the very spirit of the recently held Assembly elections, which people fought to end“silence, fear, and suffocation.”

“The election in Jammu & Kashmir was fought to end silence, fear, and suffocation. People didn't vote for control, they voted for dignity, and the right to speak without fear. One of the loudest promises made was to scrap the media, social media gag policy,” Para said in a post on X.

He was reacting to a new exercise launched by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), which has sought details of individuals operating digital news portals or associated with any media outlet. Officials said the initiative aims to identify and take action against those spreading fake news or engaging in blackmail and other malpractices.

However, Para questioned the intent behind the move, arguing that“fresh orders to monitor and restrict social media are being issued selectively only in Jammu & Kashmir, nowhere else in India.”

The MLA from Pulwama also sought a response from the Chief Minister, who holds the Information portfolio.“What is the Chief Minister's stand on this? What does the @CM_JnK, who also holds the Information portfolio, have to say?” he asked.