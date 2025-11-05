Russia Damages Or Destroys Over 2,500 Medical Facilities In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Health Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"As of November 3, 2025, according to information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations' health departments, damage or destruction has been confirmed to 2,530 facilities within 815 healthcare institutions. In particular, 327 facilities belonging to 125 healthcare institutions have been completely destroyed as a result of enemy actions," the statement reads.

The greatest damage has been recorded in medical facilities located in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions.

Despite daily threats and the challenging security situation, the restoration process continues, the ministry said. As of November 2025, 700 facilities have been fully restored, while another 320 are undergoing partial reconstruction. Fifty-seven facilities that had previously been repaired have sustained new damage from repeated enemy attacks.

Zelensky on attack on Kherson hospital: This was deliberate Russian strike against children

Currently, 1,528 medical facilities are providing full-scale medical services, 186 are partially operational, and 231 healthcare institutions have been relocated to other premises.

Data on facilities located in temporarily occupied territories remain limited due to the inability to verify the extent of destruction.

The ministry also reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion, 280 ambulances have been destroyed, 163 damaged, and 80 captured by the enemy.

Illustrative photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram