Panos Loupasis Joins United Hospitality Management As VP Of Development For Middle East, Africa And Asia

About United Hospitality Management UHM: United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. UHM is a leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, and has partnered with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel, and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes, managing over US$1 billion in assets. The company offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy spanning Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation for strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team, and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.