Premium Homes Drive Property Boom Delhi-NCR Leads Surge

Representational Photo

Srinagar- India's real estate market witnessed a sharp increase in property prices - ranging from 7% to 19% - during the September quarter of 2025, according to a report by PropTiger.

Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad led the surge, recording impressive year-on-year (YoY) price jumps of 19%, 15%, and 13%, respectively. Within Delhi-NCR, Gurugram stood out as the top-performing market, with micro-markets such as Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway emerging as preferred destinations for HNIs and working professionals.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, said,“The sharp rise in property prices across Delhi-NCR clearly reflects the strong and sustained demand for quality homes. Infrastructure growth in the region, including the recent inauguration of the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II, has further improved connectivity and boosted buyer confidence. Rising disposable incomes, supported by affordable loan rates and GST reforms, have also strengthened purchasing power.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Demand remains particularly robust in the premium segment, driven by the growing appetite of end users seeking better living standards. Together, these factors are not only reinforcing Delhi-NCR's position as one of India's most attractive real estate markets but also paving the way for continued growth and transformation in the years ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) retained its position as India's most expensive property market, with average property prices climbing to INR 13,250 per sq. ft., marking a 7% YoY increase.

Among other prominent cities, Pune saw average property prices reach INR 7,250 per sq. ft., reflecting a 9% annual increase, supported by its excellent connectivity to employment hubs and a vibrant migrant population. Chennai also recorded a 9% uptick, fuelled by steady housing demand along the OMR corridor and expanding manufacturing activity.