Op Sindoor Will Resume If Needed: DM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Srinagar- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India has dismantled terror networks both in Jammu and Kashmir and across the border in Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, asserting that the counter-operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was“not over, only paused.”

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Jamui district, Singh accused the Congress of failing to deal firmly with terrorism for decades.“Congress allowed the country to bleed, but under Prime Minister Modi, terrorists and their handlers have been taught a lesson,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror strike, Singh said the attackers had entered the Valley covertly and targeted civilians after asking about their religion.“What happened next is known to all. We launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed their bases in Kashmir and Pakistan. The operation hasn't ended-it's only on hold. If such an attempt is made again, we will respond with greater strength,” he warned.

The Defence Minister said India's global image had transformed under Modi's leadership.“India is no longer seen as weak. Our nation commands respect and is recognised as a powerful force,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suggesting reservation in the armed forces, Singh said,“What has happened to Rahul ji? The army has no caste or religion. A soldier's only identity is his Sainya Dharma. Our forces stand united above such divisions.”