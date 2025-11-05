Adaptronics Raises €3.15 Million To Advance Electro-Adhesive Grippers For Robotics And Space

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Adaptronics raises €3.15 million to 'revolutionize robotic manipulation'

November 5, 2025 by Sam Francis

Adaptronics, a deep tech startup specializing in electro-adhesive grippers for robotic systems with industrial automation and space applications, announces the closing of a €3.15 million round.

The round was led by European venture capital fund, 360 Capital, alongside Galaxia, the Technology Transfer Hub for Aerospace, created by CDP Venture Capital 's Tech Transfer fund together with Obloo Ventures, which had already invested in the pre-seed round in 2023.

The funds raised will support Adaptronics' growth by strengthening its production capacities, accelerating European market expansion, and consolidating its organizational structure.

Adaptronics was founded as a spin-off from the Università di Bologna in 2022 by Lorenzo Agostini (CEO), Camilla Conti (COO) and Rocco Vertechy (R&D Lead) with the mission of revolutionizing the way robots grasp and interact with objects both on Earth and in space.

Drawing on expertise in electromechanical transduction, advanced materials, and digital printing, the founding team brings together over 20 years of scientific research, and guides an operative team of 15 highly skilled people today.

At the core of Adaptronics' innovation is its proprietary EAAL (Electro-Active Adhesive Layer) technology, which allows robots and automated machines to grab and move any object with extreme versatility (enabling a controllable adhesive gripping force on objects of any shape, size, material and weight up to several kilograms), much higher speed (activation and release in less than 10 ms) and unprecedented energy efficiency (up to 1000 times more efficient than standard systems).

Based on electrostatic forces and integrated tactile feedback, EAAL technology detects contact and proximity to objects, ensuring precise and gentle manipulation, and eliminating the need for pneumatic, mechanical or magnetic systems.

Furthermore, with only two components in the product (an electronic control module and a replaceable gripping system), operational and maintenance costs are strongly reduced.

Adaptronics' technology addresses critical needs across multiple sectors: from industrial automation and packaging, where speed and reliability is fundamental, to space operations, where the technology can be used for debris removal or satellite maintenance.

With its breakthrough technology, Adaptronics is setting new standards in robotic manipulation and positioning itself at the forefront of a rapidly evolving global market.

Lorenzo Agostini, CEO of Adaptronics, says:“This round marks a significant milestone for Adaptronics. It shows investors' trust in our vision of a deep-tech company developing an enabling technology that spans multiple industries.

“It will help us speed up our technological innovation path, expand our facilities with a pilot plant, and strengthen the international reach of our products.”

Alessandro Zaccaria, partner at 360 Capital, says:“We are thrilled to back Adaptronics and its exceptional team at the intersection of advanced electronic materials and automated systems.

“We believe Adaptronics' electro-adhesive layer for object handling has the potential to redefine industrial automation standards.

“Adaptronics breakthrough technology, rooted in research excellence and built for industrial scalability, perfectly embodies 360 Capital's vision to support deep-tech ventures reshaping Europe's industrial landscape.”

Claudia Pingue, head of the Tech Transfer fund at CDP Venture Capital, says:“We are very pleased to have believed in Adaptronics from the very beginning: its proprietary EAAL technology represents a true paradigm shift in robotic manipulation, opening up concrete new application scenarios in increasingly crucial sectors, from industrial automation to space.

“The team has demonstrated a clear vision, deep expertise, and excellent execution capabilities, and we believe it has the potential to make Adaptronics a continental leader in the field.”