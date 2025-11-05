Sherman Portfolios Debuts Industry Leading Toolkit: Build Custom Portfolios For Your Clients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For Financial Services Firms and Advisors

Sherman Portfolios (SPL) today announced the Portfolio Toolkit, built specifically for financial advisors to better manage and create custom portfolios with a tactical investment approach. The industry-leading tool is accessed in a web-based module within the Sherman Launch System (SLS) that enables advisors to construct, blend, and test portfolios using their own tickers, settings, and risk-managed exit strategies. The tool can be accessed from anywhere in the world using the online log in and is device agnostic allowing anyone to take advantage of the tool.









Speaking on the release, Adam Weisner, SPL President and CEO, noted,“We're proud to give financial advisors tools to manage their client's assets with confidence. The Portfolio Toolkit is an incredible tool – one that we've built from the ground up, right here in house with our talented team.”

Built on algorithmic back testing and performance data, the SPL Portfolio Toolkit empowers advisors to select pre-built investment models or create their own, adjusting allocations and guardrails, and saving blends for client implementation. The Portfolio Toolkit brings together SPL's ranking methodologies, patented indicators, and models designed to minimize risk. The result is a tool built on decades of tactical research and designed to give financial advisors the exit strategies they need to protect their clients from potential market disasters.

“Advisors asked for a portfolio builder that doesn't box them into someone else's framework or models. What we've built is a way customize everything from start to finish and a way to create factsheets for their clients and trade sheets for their team,” said Steve Affleck, Director of Product Development.

Inside the Portfolio Toolkit



Model & Ticker Flexibility: Start from 50+ SPL models or import your own tickers.

Blend & Save: Create reusable portfolio blends tied to your client segments.

Algorithmically Back tested Data: No money management. No manual entries. No emotion. Portfolios built on Indicators: Apply SPL's indicators to create portfolios that enter and exit the market based on guardrails.



Availability

The Portfolio Toolkit is part of Sherman Portfolios' SLS subscription and is available to licensed financial professionals at Mobile push notifications are supported via the SPL Research app on iOS and Android.

About Sherman Portfolios

Sherman Portfolios is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing patented, signal-driven research, model portfolios, and technology for financial professionals. As of September 30, 2025, Sherman Portfolios advises on almost $2 billion in assets, including $1.49 billion in AUM and $458 million in AUA.

Media Contact

Tom Bateman, Chief Marketing Officer

(888) 957-3438

Disclosures

Sherman Portfolios, LLC ("SPL") is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This communication is for financial professionals only and is not individualized investment advice. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal.“Patented” indicates some form of government-protected intellectual property and does not guarantee performance. Access Form ADV at

