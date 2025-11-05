403
Kremlin calls for clarification on Trump’s nuclear test claims
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has requested clarification from Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump alleged that Russia and China were secretly carrying out nuclear weapons tests, according to reports.
Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that both nations remain committed to their international obligations and have not resumed nuclear testing.
"We probably still need to receive some clarifications from the American side," Peskov said.
"Neither Russia nor China has resumed any nuclear tests. Moreover, both Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries remain committed to their obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty."
Peskov’s comments followed Trump’s televised claim that the United States is “the only country that doesn’t test” nuclear weapons. The president also suggested that both Moscow and Beijing had restarted testing and reportedly ordered the Pentagon to prepare for renewed U.S. nuclear trials.
"What the head of the American state means, we simply cannot say right now, unfortunately," Peskov added.
The United States last conducted a full-scale nuclear test in 1992 and has observed a moratorium since. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that the upcoming tests ordered by Trump would not involve live detonations, describing them as “non-critical” experiments intended to assess the reliability of aging nuclear components.
Russian tests in recent years, such as launches of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone, did not include nuclear explosions. President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would only consider resuming full tests if other nuclear-armed states officially abandoned the existing moratorium.
China’s Foreign Ministry also rejected Trump’s claims, reaffirming that it had not conducted any nuclear tests and urging Washington to continue honoring its commitments under the global test-ban treaty.
Although Trump said renewed testing was meant to advance global denuclearization efforts, he simultaneously asserted that the United States possesses enough nuclear weapons “to blow up the world 150 times.”
