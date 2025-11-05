403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia defines its civilizational identity amid ideological shift
(MENAFN) Russia finds itself at a defining civilizational moment, reflecting on its identity and future direction. After decades of ideological uncertainty, the nation is asking fundamental questions about who it is and what path it will follow. According to official statements, Russia views itself not merely as a country but as a civilizational state, rooted in its unique history, geography, and culture.
While some Russians have looked to Western models for guidance, the leadership argues that uncritical imitation of Europe or reliance on Western frameworks undermines national sovereignty. Russia’s historical and cultural foundation is said to lie in the forests and steppes of the northeast, with its present and future oriented toward the broader Eurasian-Pacific region rather than Western Europe or post-liberal America.
Officials stress that the country needs more than resilience and power to achieve its goals; it requires a unifying national vision—a living idea that inspires citizens, guides policy, and strengthens Russia’s role in a multipolar world. Historical achievements, from Peter the Great’s modernization projects to Soviet industrialization and the Space Age, demonstrate how grand, shared ambitions have propelled the nation forward. When such guiding visions faded, stagnation followed.
This vision is explicitly described as post-Western, rather than anti-Western. Moscow asserts that defining itself in opposition to the West traps Russia in foreign worldviews. Modern Western democracies are portrayed as internally inconsistent, promoting pluralism while suppressing dissent, and exporting political models that fail to suit Russia’s continental geography and multi-ethnic composition. For Russia, a system blending strong leadership with local civic participation—rooted in historical traditions of self-government—is considered more appropriate than Western-style liberal democracy.
Spiritual and cultural values are emphasized as central to national identity. Russia’s enduring strength is said to derive from its moral depth, unity, and sense of duty. Citizens are encouraged to prioritize service to family, society, and the state, cultivating a moral community rather than purely individualistic pursuits. Religious diversity—including Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, and Judaism—is recognized as part of the national fabric, with a shared commitment to language, history, and the common good uniting citizens.
The relationship between state and citizen is framed as reciprocal: the state provides protection and guidance, while citizens contribute loyalty and service. Rooted cosmopolitanism is valued, blending engagement with the wider world with a deep connection to Russian culture and sovereignty.
The statement positions Russia as a defender of national sovereignty and cultural authenticity in contrast to what it describes as a declining Western globalist model dominated by technocrats, corporations, and transnational institutions. Moscow presents itself as upholding enduring human values—family, faith, dignity, historical continuity, and cultural identity—asserting that these principles, rather than partisan ideology, form the foundation of the Russian civilizational project.
While some Russians have looked to Western models for guidance, the leadership argues that uncritical imitation of Europe or reliance on Western frameworks undermines national sovereignty. Russia’s historical and cultural foundation is said to lie in the forests and steppes of the northeast, with its present and future oriented toward the broader Eurasian-Pacific region rather than Western Europe or post-liberal America.
Officials stress that the country needs more than resilience and power to achieve its goals; it requires a unifying national vision—a living idea that inspires citizens, guides policy, and strengthens Russia’s role in a multipolar world. Historical achievements, from Peter the Great’s modernization projects to Soviet industrialization and the Space Age, demonstrate how grand, shared ambitions have propelled the nation forward. When such guiding visions faded, stagnation followed.
This vision is explicitly described as post-Western, rather than anti-Western. Moscow asserts that defining itself in opposition to the West traps Russia in foreign worldviews. Modern Western democracies are portrayed as internally inconsistent, promoting pluralism while suppressing dissent, and exporting political models that fail to suit Russia’s continental geography and multi-ethnic composition. For Russia, a system blending strong leadership with local civic participation—rooted in historical traditions of self-government—is considered more appropriate than Western-style liberal democracy.
Spiritual and cultural values are emphasized as central to national identity. Russia’s enduring strength is said to derive from its moral depth, unity, and sense of duty. Citizens are encouraged to prioritize service to family, society, and the state, cultivating a moral community rather than purely individualistic pursuits. Religious diversity—including Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, and Judaism—is recognized as part of the national fabric, with a shared commitment to language, history, and the common good uniting citizens.
The relationship between state and citizen is framed as reciprocal: the state provides protection and guidance, while citizens contribute loyalty and service. Rooted cosmopolitanism is valued, blending engagement with the wider world with a deep connection to Russian culture and sovereignty.
The statement positions Russia as a defender of national sovereignty and cultural authenticity in contrast to what it describes as a declining Western globalist model dominated by technocrats, corporations, and transnational institutions. Moscow presents itself as upholding enduring human values—family, faith, dignity, historical continuity, and cultural identity—asserting that these principles, rather than partisan ideology, form the foundation of the Russian civilizational project.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment