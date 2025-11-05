403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven Die After Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport
(MENAFN) At least seven individuals lost their lives on Tuesday following the crash of a cargo aircraft close to Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
"The news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise," Beshear shared on the US social media platform X.
Earlier in the day, Beshear reported that 11 injured people had been taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
His statement followed confirmation from United Parcel Service (UPS) that one of its planes had been involved in the incident, which led to a temporary shutdown of the airfield.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), UPS flight 2976 went down at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT) after taking off from the Kentucky airport en route to Honolulu, Hawaii.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg noted during a press briefing that there had been three crew members aboard the aircraft. "The four that we have confirmed dead are not on the plane. Again, we believe it will be seven that we're aware of at this time," Greenberg stated.
"The news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise," Beshear shared on the US social media platform X.
Earlier in the day, Beshear reported that 11 injured people had been taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
His statement followed confirmation from United Parcel Service (UPS) that one of its planes had been involved in the incident, which led to a temporary shutdown of the airfield.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), UPS flight 2976 went down at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT) after taking off from the Kentucky airport en route to Honolulu, Hawaii.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg noted during a press briefing that there had been three crew members aboard the aircraft. "The four that we have confirmed dead are not on the plane. Again, we believe it will be seven that we're aware of at this time," Greenberg stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment