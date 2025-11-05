403
UPS plane crash claims seven lives in Kentucky
(MENAFN) At least seven people lost their lives on Tuesday when a United Parcel Service (UPS) cargo plane went down close to Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, according to state officials.
Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the rising death toll, saying on the social media platform X that "the news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise."
He previously noted that 11 people had been taken to local hospitals for treatment. The governor’s statement followed confirmation from UPS that one of its aircraft was involved in the crash, which led to a temporary shutdown of the airport’s operations.
Beshear explained that the aircraft was not carrying any dangerous materials that could pose an environmental threat but warned that "the impact and where it impacted could create those types of situations." He also mentioned that two UPS employees remain unaccounted for.
Airport authorities announced that both incoming and outgoing flights were suspended, with the entire airfield closed to traffic. "We are also asking the public if they were to find any debris in the area to please avoid touching this debris," said a spokesperson for the airport.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, UPS Flight 2976 went down around 5:15 p.m. local time after taking off from Louisville and heading toward Honolulu, Hawaii.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg stated that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would lead the investigation into the incident and serve as the main source for official updates.
He added that the resulting fire continued to burn, prompting multiple road closures in the vicinity.
Beshear, citing the local fire chief, said the aircraft had been carrying roughly 38,000 gallons of fuel. He declined to speculate on the cause, saying, "That's for the NTSB to determine, and (we) do not want to interfere in that in any way."
Police urged residents to remain indoors and avoid exposure to the smoke near the crash site. Authorities have also set up a Victim Family Reunification Center at the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy on Taylor Boulevard.
In a statement, the NTSB confirmed it is dispatching a “go-team” to investigate the crash of the UPS MD-11 cargo jet. "NTSB Board Member Todd Inman will serve as the on-scene spokesperson. The investigative team is scheduled to arrive in Kentucky tomorrow," the agency said, adding that a media briefing would be held Wednesday.
