UK Theme Park To Open Viking World

Dhaka: Paultons Park, located in Hampshire, UK, has confirmed the opening of its new Viking-themed world, Valgard: Realm of the Vikings, set for May 2026.

The park, which was recently crowned Theme Park of the Year at the UK Theme Park Awards 2025, is expanding with several new attractions aimed at older children and teens.

Highlights include Drakon, a rollercoaster with two inversions and a vertical drop, Vild Swing, a 12-meter high swing, and Raven, a reimagined bobsled ride. The expansion will also feature a Viking-themed playground and Feasting Hall.

James Mancey, deputy managing director at Paultons Park, emphasized that while Valgard will offer thrilling experiences, the park will maintain its appeal to families with attractions for younger guests.

The park's total ride count will exceed 80 by the time Valgard opens, further solidifying its reputation as a leading family destination.

In addition to Valgard, Paultons Park has announced plans for a new holiday village with up to 95 lodges and a new water ride by 2027.

The park has continued to invest heavily, with three more major attractions planned between now and 2027.

