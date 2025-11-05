403
U.S. Ex-Vice President Dick Cheney Passes Away at 84
(MENAFN) Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at age 84, multiple U.S. media outlets confirmed Monday night.
His family disclosed that "complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease" caused his death, according to their official statement.
Cheney held the vice presidency throughout 2001-2009 alongside then-Republican President George W. Bush. Military historians and political analysts consistently credit him as a central architect behind America's military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The New York Times characterized Cheney as "widely regarded as the most powerful vice president in American history."
The former VP emerged as a vocal Donald Trump antagonist in his final years. His daughter Liz Cheney rose to prominence as among Trump's most relentless congressional opponents following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Dick Cheney remained steadfast in backing her position.
In a stunning 2024 political realignment that sent shockwaves across partisan divides, Cheney announced his endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris while denouncing her Republican challenger, Trump—a declaration that left Americans on both sides of the aisle reeling.
The passing marks the end of one of modern America's most influential and divisive political careers.
