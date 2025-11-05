403
Russia Launches Work on Next-Gen Nuclear Cruise Missiles, Says Putin
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed Tuesday that Moscow has launched development of advanced nuclear-powered cruise missiles during a Kremlin awards ceremony honoring weapons designers.
"Development has begun on the next generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles. Their speed will be more than three times the speed of sound, and in the future, they will even become hypersonic," Putin declared while presenting state honors to engineers behind Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile and Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle.
The Russian leader announced Moscow is creating a "new generation of weapons" utilizing power systems comparable to those integrated into the Burevestnik and Poseidon platforms.
During his address, Putin framed the Burevestnik's advancement as carrying "historic" significance for the Russian people and for "ensuring security and strategic parity for decades to come."
While outlining the missile's capabilities, Putin alleged a NATO warship operated in the vicinity during Burevestnik testing on Oct. 21, claiming Moscow "didn't interfere with its operations."
"Work on the Poseidon is closely linked to the creation of Burevestnik. The technologies and technological innovations used in both are in many ways unique and complement each other," Putin continued, asserting that domestically manufactured materials developed through both weapons programs will enable Moscow to secure advances not only in defense, but also in many civilian sectors.
The president insisted Moscow presents no danger to other nations, emphasizing Russia pursues nuclear capabilities development identically to all nuclear-armed states.
"This year, we will deploy the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system into combat testing, and next year, into combat duty," Putin added.
Last month, Putin told senior military commanders that Moscow completed "decisive tests" for the Burevestnik, with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reporting the missile flew for about 15 hours covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles).
The Russian president characterized the nuclear-powered missile—whose existence, alongside the Poseidon, was first disclosed in 2018—as "unique" and possessing "unlimited range."
Putin participated in multiple Moscow events Tuesday marking Russia's National Unity Day, observed annually on Nov. 4, before attending the awards ceremony.
