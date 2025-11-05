Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 5

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 5


2025-11-05 01:10:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 5, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 7 currencies dropped compared to November 4.

The official rate for $1 is 575,283 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,015 rials. On November 4, the euro was priced at 660,855 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 5

Rial on November 4

1 US dollar

USD

575,283

573,111

1 British pound

GBP

750,342

753,556

1 Swiss franc

CHF

710,995

709,913

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,136

60,467

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,416

56,651

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,551

88,520

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,486

6,460

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,646

156,055

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,872,146

1,865,923

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,517

202,828

100 Japanese yen

JPY

374,655

371,802

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,998

73,739

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,495,205

1,489,265

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

408,515

407,874

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

325,841

327,093

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,910

33,131

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,668

13,631

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,111

7,100

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,045

157,448

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,907

43,757

1 Syrian pound

SYP

52

52

1 Australian dollar

AUD

373,959

374,581

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,409

152,830

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,530,008

1,524,231

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

440,200

439,351

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,854

469,627

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,880

18,828

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,185

403,581

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,295

105,031

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,688

80,461

100 Thai baht

THB

1,767,980

1,764,519

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,059

136,467

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

399,380

400,503

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,401

808,337

1 euro

EUR

661,015

660,855

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,641

109,985

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,516

211,576

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,430

34,341

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,654

8,595

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,935

168,068

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,407

337,124

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

981,787

975,671

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,322

62,104

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,055

163,834

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,570

2,562

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 834,785 rials and $1 costs 726,516 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,471 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,355 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.21-1.24 million rials.

Trend News Agency

