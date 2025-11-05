403
Jordan, UK Hold Key Talks on Gaza Truce, Ties
(MENAFN) Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, held critical talks Tuesday with Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in a high-stakes diplomatic session centered on Gaza's fragile ceasefire and expanding bilateral partnerships.
The urgent meeting tackled the ceasefire's enforcement and sustained humanitarian relief delivery to Gaza, according to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement. Both nations are pursuing "a clear political path toward a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution," the statement confirmed.
Britain's top diplomat commended the Kingdom's pivotal contributions, with Cooper highlighting "Jordan's key role in coordinating aid to Gaza through the Jordanian humanitarian corridor," per the ministry's official release.
Safadi issued stark warnings about escalating regional threats, calling for an immediate halt to "Israel's settlement expansion in the West Bank and its attempts to alter the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem." The Jordanian foreign minister didn't stop there—he "condemned Israeli attacks on Syria, saying they fuel regional instability," the statement revealed.
The diplomatic allies reaffirmed their robust relationship, committing to "enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors and maintain close coordination on regional issues, including supporting Syria's reconstruction and stability," according to the ministry's statement.
The talks signal intensifying international efforts to stabilize the volatile region as humanitarian concerns mount and geopolitical fault lines deepen.
