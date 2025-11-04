Free Year Of Chatgpt Go Launched In India

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OpenAI has announced that its mid-tier subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, will be available free for a 12-month period to eligible users in India starting 4 November 2025. The offer applies to new sign-ups, users on the free tier, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in good standing.

The Go plan typically costs around ₹399 per month and includes access to the latest model, GPT‐5, higher message limits, image generation, file uploads and enhanced memory for conversations. OpenAI says the promotion reflects its strategy to deepen engagement in India, identified as its second-largest market globally.

The promotional offer is being timed with the company's first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru. The aim is to accelerate user adoption, familiarise a large user base with advanced AI workflows and potentially convert trial users into longer-term subscribers. Users in India eligible for the offer must add a valid payment method-such as a credit/debit card or UPI-and once the 12-month period ends, the subscription will auto-renew at the prevailing monthly fee unless cancelled.

