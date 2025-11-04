“Why Don't Spinning Tops Fall?” By Charles Delisi Receives The Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

The acclaimed book Why Don't Spinning Tops Fall? Curious Caroline Questions Everyday Wonders by Charles DeLisi has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing its excellence in original content, innovative ideas, and elegant prose. The award celebrates books that exemplify perfection in their creative delivery, transforming complex concepts into accessible, inspiring literature.

Described by Kirkus Reviews as a“superb” and“formidable but never intimidating” exploration of the wonders of everyday science, Why Don't Spinning Tops Fall? Curious Caroline Questions Everyday Wonders follows Caroline, a curious teen, through nine years of engaging conversations with her scientifically inclined parents. Across topics as diverse as physics, music, climate change, artificial intelligence, and linguistics, DeLisi weaves storytelling and science into a vibrant, thought-provoking dialogue that captivates readers of all ages.

As Professor Zhiping Weng of UMass Medical School notes, the book is“a groundbreaking guide for teens and parents alike, redefining science education and setting a new standard for inspiring future learners.” Michael Waterman, Professor of Mathematics and Biology at the University of Southern California, adds that“many of us have a lot to learn from these chapters.”

The Literary Titan Review praised the book as“an imaginative and intellectually vibrant work that merges science, storytelling, and familial warmth.” The reviewer called DeLisi's writing“witty, warm, and sometimes deliciously nerdy,” highlighting how the book“rekindles awe” and“balances humor with serious science.”

From unraveling the mysteries of music and motion to examining the fragility of Earth's climate, Caroline inspires readers to rediscover the joy of asking“Why?”-and to delight in the adventure of finding the answers.

Discover the Book That's Inspiring a New Generation of Curious Minds

Why Don't Spinning Tops Fall? is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Perfect for thoughtful teens, curious adults, and anyone who loves to explore how the world works, this award-winning book makes an exceptional addition to classrooms, libraries, and family bookshelves alike.

About the Author

Charles DeLisi is a pioneering figure in computational and mathematical biology, widely recognized as the father of the Human Genome Project. He initiated the project's Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications (ELSI) program, which became a global model for responsible scientific foresight. Over his distinguished career, DeLisi has written or co-edited 11 books and published more than 300 scientific papers with his students and collaborators.

As former Dean of Boston University's College of Engineering, he championed innovations in science education and founded the nation's first PhD program in Bioinformatics and Systems Biology. He has also served as a professor and department chair at Mount Sinai Medical School, Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Health and Environmental Research Programs, and Laboratory Chief in the NIH Intramural Research Program.

His award-winning book, Why Don't Spinning Tops Fall? Curious Caroline Questions Everyday Wonders, continues his lifelong mission to inspire curiosity, bridge science and society, and ignite a passion for learning in readers of all ages.