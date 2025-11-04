Kyiv And Baku Discussing Long-Term Gas Supply Contract Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Yurii Husiev said this in an interview with Report, Ukrinform reports.

"We are conducting negotiations on this issue and strive for closer cooperation in the energy sector between our countries," he said.

Husiev added that the two countries had already signed their first contract for the supply of Azerbaijani gas through the Trans-Balkan Corridor.

"We hope for further steps in developing cooperation in energy, bilateral trade, humanitarian sphere, education. We understand that we have common interests in the field of energy independence and energy efficiency in the Central and Eastern European region, which will also be very interesting for Azerbaijan," the diplomat emphasized.

Husiev thanked Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's support in the form of humanitarian aid and supplies of electrical equipment that we so desperately need, and we hope to continue this cooperation," the ambassador concluded.

Ukraine's first import of Azerbaijani gas to hurt Kremlin – analyst

As Ukrinform reported, in early October President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen. The key topics of the meeting were energy cooperation and potential defense partnership.

Photo: Azerbaijan-Ukraine Energy Association