Fading Bodies, Rising International Warnings As Israel Violates Gaza Truce

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israel's renewed attacks in the Gaza Strip have drawn rising international warnings and renewed scrutiny of the fragile truce, as Palestinian officials report new casualties and the recovery of deteriorated bodies returned by Israel under unclear circumstances.

According to local media and medical officials, two Palestinians were killed and another was wounded by Israeli forces in separate areas of Gaza, while a third person later died from injuries sustained earlier.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said it received the body of a man recovered by civilians from Al-Zahra, along with another person shot east of Al-Bureij camp. Separately, medical sources reported that a resident of Shujaiya, in Gaza City, died from wounds sustained the previous day.

Gaza's Health Ministry Director-General, Munir al-Bursh, said that a batch of 30 bodies handed over by Israel on Friday was“the most difficult” received so far, describing most as“just bones,” with dissolving or missing facial features allegedly due to torture and burial in sand.

He added that several bodies showed signs of gunfire, abuse, and being run over by tanks. Al-Bursh noted that families have identified 75 of the 255 bodies released since the ceasefire began, while 120 unidentified victims have been buried.

Israel's Army Radio reported that the remains Israel received from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) did not belong to any of the Israeli captives held in Gaza. Israeli authorities said the exchange did not breach the ceasefire agreement, noting they were aware the remains might not be those of Israeli hostages.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said its teams were ready to recover the bodies of Israeli soldiers“within the yellow line” as part of resolving the hostage file. It urged mediators and the ICRC to provide equipment and personnel and said it had handed over three unidentified bodies to Israel“to refute its claims.”

On the diplomatic front, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that the Gaza ceasefire remains fragile due to ongoing Israeli violations. He said the agreement presents a vital opportunity to end Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe and must be fully respected and implemented. Fidan stressed the need for Palestinian administration of Gaza to sustain the momentum generated at the October 13 Sharm el-Sheikh Summit.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, speaking alongside Fidan in Ankara, described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as“catastrophic” and called for greater international pressure on Israel. He reiterated support for the two-state solution and UN resolutions on Palestine, affirming Estonia's ongoing humanitarian contributions through UNRWA and other organizations.

These developments come amid renewed Israeli military activity across parts of the enclave, while international concern grows over the humanitarian toll, the condition of the deceased, and the urgent need to accelerate aid delivery and victim identification.