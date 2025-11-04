Expo On China's High-End Printing Technologies Held In Dubai

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DUBAI, Nov 5 (NNN-WAM) – An exhibition, showcasing China's latest advances in printing, packaging, and cultural creativity, opened in Dubai yesterday, drawing broad interest from industry insiders in the region.

The three-day event, themed:“The Advanced Technology Achievements – Made in China 2025,” aims to deepen China-Arab trade cooperation, and help Chinese printing companies expand globally.

“We're seeing a transformation from 'Made in China' to 'Created and Innovated in China,'” Mohammed Salem, an investment expert from the United Arab Emirates, said, after watching a live demonstration of a Chinese-made book-edge printing machine.

Inaugurating the expo, Chinese Consul General in Dubai, Ou Boqian, said, ancient Chinese woodblock printing, once spread westward along the Silk Road, meeting Arab civilisation and inspiring a new chapter in the story of human creativity.

“Today, we gather here once again to explore new trends and opportunities, in artificial intelligence, 3D printing, smart printing, and premium packaging,” Ou said, noting that, this event celebrates innovation and continues centuries of creative dialogue.

Ou added that, China is developing“new quality productive forces” in high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing, including robotics, digital printing, advanced materials, and customised packaging.– NNN-WAM