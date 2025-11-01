403
HEC Paris, Doha Welcomes New Cohort Of Emerging Leaders EMBA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris, one of the world's top-ranked business schools, proudly welcomes the 2025 cohort of its Emerging Leaders Track (ELT) - a pioneering Executive MBA programme to develop the next generation of business leaders who will shape the diversified, knowledge-driven economies of Qatar and the wider region.
As HEC Paris celebrates 15 years in Qatar, the launch of this new cohort reflects the business school's commitment to cultivating purposeful leaders, fostering innovation, and advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 through education, human capital development, and transformative societal impact.
Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 cohort, the Emerging Leaders Track Executive MBA continues to offer a flexible, part-time format that enables participants to balance professional responsibilities with academic advancement, equipping them to apply their learning immediately within their organisations.
The 2025 intake welcomes 47 participants from six countries, including professionals from Qatar and the region. Notably, 70% are women, reflecting HEC Paris, Doha's strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the development of local talent. Participants come from a variety of industries, creating a dynamic learning environment rooted in global perspectives and regional relevance.
Dr Pablo Martin de Holan, dean of HEC Paris, Doha, reflected:“The Emerging Leaders Track empowers professionals to grow personally and professionally developing the technical and human skills and the ethical perspective needed drive impact within organizations and communities. The programme reflects our commitment to nurturing talent, advancing innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting Qatar's vision for a modern, robust and sustainable economy.”
Designed for ambitious professionals with high growth potential, the ELT curriculum integrates academic rigour with practical learning. Participants gain expertise in core business disciplines, including strategy, finance, operations, and innovation, while developing leadership skills through case studies, field visits, and a hands-on Capstone Project that enables them to generate tangible impact within their organizations or entrepreneurial ventures.
Prof Wolfgang Amann, academic experience manager of the Emerging Leaders Track Executive MBA at HEC Paris, Doha, said:“The Emerging Leaders Track goes beyond business education - it's a transformational experience that develops both mindset and capability. By integrating global insights with local relevance, participants learn to turn strategic vision into action and to lead with clarity, agility, and purpose. The programme challenges them to think differently, act decisively, and create lasting impact within their organisations and across the region.”HEC Paris Emerging Leaders Track
