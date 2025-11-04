UPS Plane Crash: MD-11 Jet Explodes In Huge Fireball Near Louisville Airport, Heartbreaking Video Emerges 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) A UPS cargo flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 ET after it took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Kentucky, en route to Honolulu, Secretary of the US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy said. The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that a large UPS cargo plane with three people aboard crashed and exploded Tuesday, igniting a massive fire that left a thick plume of black smoke over the area.

Sean Duffy took to social media to share "heartbreaking images" coming out of Kentucky.

A video also surfaced on social media, showing flames on the plane's left wing and a trail of smoke.

The plane then lifted slightly off the ground before crashing and exploding in a huge fireball. The video also revealed portions of a building's shredded roof next to the end of the runway.

Several videos showed a massive plume of black smoke rising not far from the tarmac at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

UPS plane crash: Here are top 10 updates you must know

1. Multiple injuries were reported in the UPS plane crash. "We know that there are injuries. We don't know yet about fatalities, but we're asking all Kentuckians to pray for those who have been impacted," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told The Associated Press.

2. Governor Andy Beshear said, "The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected. I'm headed to Louisville now."

3. NASA's interim chief and Secretary of the US Department of Transportation Sean Duffy said the @NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are mobilising to get on the ground and "will lead the investigation."

4. Meanwhile, US Representative Thomas Massie said,“Please pray for the crew, those on the ground, and first responders involved in the UPS plane crash in Louisville.”