US Elections Exit Poll Results: In Key Political Test, Voters Show Dissatisfaction With Trump

2025-11-04 08:21:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The governor's races in New Jersey and Virginia, along with New York City's mayoral election and California's redistricting ballot measure, mark the first major test for Republican President Donald Trump since taking office. Two exit polls indicate that most voters disapprove of the president's performance, but none are excited about voting for a Democratic nominee either even though all four states have voted for a a Democratic candidate in last year's presidential elections.

Early results from the NBC News Exit Poll show that voters in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and New York City expressed dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. According to a CNN exit polls, most Virginia voters are tilted towards Democrat Abigail Spanberger; in New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill's ratings are higher; about three-quarters of California voters are saying they are not happy with the way things are going in the country.

More details are being added

Live Mint

