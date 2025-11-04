US Election: What Time Do Polls Close In New York, NJ, California, Virginia And When To Expect Exit Poll Results
In New York City, which is voting to elect its mayor, the polls close at 9 pm Eastern time (7:30 am India time). In New Jersey, polls will close at 8 pm Eastern (6:30 am India time), and like in New York, results are expected to start coming in soon after. The state has until December 4 to officially certify the results.
In Virginia, polling have closed at 7 pm Eastern time (5:30 am India time) and in California, polls close at 11 pm Eastern (9:30 am India time).
Results to all states will be available as soon as the polls close. Some US election exit poll results have started coming in.Virginia
According to the latest reports, Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won the governor's race in the state – becoming the first female governor of the state. She has defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.
Spanberger will succeed Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is not allowed to run for a second consecutive term.
More results will be updated as they come
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment