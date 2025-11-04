Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Love For Flowers Can Power Its Future

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Every season brings its own colours in the valley. When spring tulips fade, winter chrysanthemums arrive, spreading bright shades of yellow, red, and white across gardens and markets. These flowers bring beauty, income, peace, and a reason to smile.

In recent months, chrysanthemums have been grown in large numbers across Kashmir. They brighten homes, attract tourists, and give local farmers a steady source of earnings. Each flower reflects care, patience, and the potential for a greener economy.

If every Kashmiri household keeps a small garden, the impact would be remarkable. Flowers clean the air, calm the mind, and make homes more welcoming. They turn courtyards into natural oxygen factories and help families enjoy their mornings and evenings surrounded by colour.

Kashmir's rich soil and climate already support a wide variety of plants. With modern techniques like grafting and hybrid cultivation, farmers can now grow new types of flowers and fruits. Experiments such as the“pomato,” a cross between tomato and potato, show how science can boost both creativity and productivity in farming.

Floriculture, flower farming, has become a growing field worldwide. It creates jobs in design, marketing, and export, and gives young people a chance to turn their love for nature into a career.

This field can be a source of income and innovation in Kashmir, where beauty is part of daily life.

A small garden needs simple care: watering, using organic fertilizers, and trimming. A water tank can help during dry spells. Roses are an excellent choice because they bloom every few weeks and help prevent soil erosion. Seasonal flowers like hamish bahar and chrysanthemums add colour through much of the year.