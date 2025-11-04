Senior Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan Business School, Manchester Metropolitan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Sean Brophy, a Senior Lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan Business School with previous roles at the Wharton School (UPenn) and as manager of the ERDF-funded Greater Manchester AI Foundry, is a labour economist specializing in human capital, employment migration, and graduate labour market outcomes. Elected a Fellow of both the Royal Geographical Society and the Royal Society of Arts, his work has attracted attention from prominent media outlets, including The Financial Times and Press Association. He has also developed executive education programs for leading firms such as Google, Twitter, and KPMG.

–present Senior Lecturer, Manchester Metropolitan University

2021 Manchester Metropolitan University, PhD

ExperienceEducation