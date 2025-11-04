Zelensky Says Ukraine Has Built Europe's Most Extensive Anti-Corruption Infrastructure During War Through NABU And SAP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement while addressing participants of the European Summit on Enlargement, which is being held online in Brussels, from Pokrovsk, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Responding to questions about the concerns of some EU representatives regarding possible pressure from the authorities on anti-corruption bodies, Zelensky said:“During the war, we created the most extensive and powerful anti-corruption infrastructure in Europe. I don't know of any country that has so many anti-corruption bodies.”

He stressed that Ukraine is strictly following the reform plan agreed with the European Union.

"There is a plan-and it is not a plan that we are coming up with ourselves, but one that we are creating in dialogue with the European Union-to launch a negotiating platform and open clusters. Ukraine must adhere to a clearly defined list of laws and reforms. That is why, during the war, we must be as specific as possible in our actions," the head of state said.

He added that Ukrainian legislation must coincide with or be close to European legislation.

As reported, today, November 4, the European Commission adopted the annual Enlargement Package, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the progress made by Ukraine and other“enlargement partners” over the past 12 months. This year's package confirms that the momentum for enlargement is one of the EU's priorities and that the accession of new member states is becoming increasingly achievable.

After the report was released, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is confidently moving towards EU membership and is ready to open clusters 1, 2, and 6.

At the same time, on November 4, NABU reported an unauthorized search of its employee's home and the use of physical force against him.