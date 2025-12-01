IRU Updates On Digitalization And Road Safety In Iran (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Road Transport Union (IRU) is expanding its technical cooperation with Iran to improve the efficiency, security, and sustainability of road transport, IRU TIR and Transit Director Tatiana Rey-Bellet told Trend.

"IRU works very closely with countries in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region, including Iran, to make transport and transit more efficient, secure, and sustainable," Rey-Bellet said. She noted that the union, together with ECO, has developed an action plan targeting several key areas, including the digitalization of customs and transport procedures, the facilitation of border-crossing processes, the enhancement of regional corridors, and the improvement of road safety through training and certification.

As part of these efforts, IRU has launched the CPC Manager project in Iran. "This program for passenger and goods transport provides internationally recognised standards, training methodology and best practices for road transport managers to run safe, efficient and sustainable operations," Rey-Bellet said. She added that IRU is working to extend training to professional commercial drivers in the country.

On the use of the TIR system, Rey-Bellet said the ECO region is a major contributor, accounting for over 70% of TIR carnets issued globally.

"Uzbekistan, Iran, and Türkiye are the world's top issuers of TIR carnets," she said. TIR carnets, which facilitate international trucking with enhanced efficiency and security, are widely used for transit along both East-West and North-South corridors in the region.