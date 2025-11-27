Portugal Clinch First U-17 World Cup Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Portugal clinched their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title, defeating Austria 1-0 in the final as the historic 48-team tournament concluded with spectacular fireworks at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

Anisio Cabral's close-range strike, assisted by Duarte Cunha in the 32nd minute, proved decisive, leaving Austria trailing despite their all-out efforts in their first-ever final at any stage.

This marks Portugal's second major trophy of the year, following their U-17 European Championship triumph, while Austria ended as runners-up in their first World Cup final.

Austria, unbeaten until the final, pressed for an equaliser, with Daniel Frauscher hitting the left post. Portugal goalkeeper Romario Cunha was crucial in preserving the lead, making several key saves, including tipping away Ifeanyi Ndukwe's header.

Austria's Johannes Moser, who scored eight goals in the tournament, claimed the Golden Boot, with Cabral finishing with seven.

The expanded U-17 World Cup featured 104 matches at the state-of-the-art pitches of Aspire Zone's Competition Complex, culminating at Khalifa International Stadium. Qatar will continue hosting the tournament until 2029, having secured rights for five consecutive editions.

Italy seal bronze after Longoni's heroics

Earlier at the Competition Complex, Italy claimed their first U-17 World Cup medal, beating Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time. This is Italy's best finish, surpassing their fourth-place result in 1987.

Goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni was the hero, saving two penalties in the shootout. Brazil, chasing a record ninth podium finish, played most of the match with 10 men after Vitor Fernandes was sent off in the 14th minute following a second yellow card.

Despite being a man down, Brazil pressed strongly, with Ruan Pablo coming close and Longoni denying Dell, but the stalemate held until penalties.

Italy coach Massimiliano Favo said,“We played the best football of the tournament, and I'm proud of the boys. Controlling the game like that was incredible. It would have been sad to leave without a medal – we're happy.”

Brazil coach Dudu Patetuci praised his players:“We had a great World Cup, played our style with possession, dribbling, and balance. In both penalty shootouts we lost, we had the chance to win. But that is football.”