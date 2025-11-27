Strategic Partnership: EU And Jordan To Hold Partnership Council Meetings Soon

MENAFN - Amman Net) EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, confirmed that Jordan is a key partner for the European Union in the region, praising its role in hosting Palestinian and Syrian refugees and its significant efforts in bearing the associated humanitarian burdens.

During the 10th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona, Šuica noted that the first partnership agreement she signed since assuming her position as EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean was the comprehensive agreement between Jordan and the European Union. The signing, attended by King Abdullah II and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reflected mutual trust and strengthened strategic ties between the two sides.

Šuica announced that the EU–Jordan Partnership Council meetings will be held soon to further enhance cooperation, highlighting the EU's ongoing support for the Amman–Aqaba water transport and desalination project, along with other upcoming projects aimed at boosting economic and developmental partnership.

Regarding the Mediterranean Pact, Šuica emphasized that the success of environmental transition requires decarbonization across the entire region, warning that progress in the north alone will not suffice if the south is not included, as both the sea and air would remain polluted. The ultimate goal is to produce cheaper energy, create new job opportunities for youth, and transfer energy to Europe, forming a“win-win equation” for all parties.

She also stressed the importance of investing in education and skills to support economic transformation, mentioning the establishment of a Mediterranean university and new educational programs to prepare youth for digital and green jobs. She noted that technological development is far outpacing the capacity of educational systems, necessitating a joint response that prioritizes education.

Šuica concluded by reaffirming the EU's commitment to continuing support for Jordan in its development and economic transformation paths, while promoting regional stability.