Final Call: Submissions Closing Soon For Document360's Global Writers Awards 2025

Swanely, UK - November 4th, 2025 - Document360, an AI-powered knowledge-base software, is proud to host its first Global Writers Award. With submission closing on November 9, this award is an opportunity to recognize excellence, celebrate the global impact of documentation professionals, and amplify the visibility of leaders in the technical writing industry.

Technical writers rarely stand in the spotlight, yet their words shape how we understand and use technology every day. The Document360 Global Writers Awards celebrate the brilliance that has quietly powered innovation from behind the curtain.

Document360 will recognize the top 50 technical writers from all nominees with personalized digital certificates and badges, offering an opportunity to be noticed by the community of technical writers, hiring managers, and leaders across industries.

“Winners of the Document360 Global Writers Awards 2025 will receive an exclusive recognition package celebrating their excellence in technical communication,” says Sunil Krishna, Chief Marketing Officer at Document360.“Along with an official certificate, a distinguished digital badge, and a feature across our global platforms, each winner will receive a curated set of premium Document360 goodies - elegant writing essentials and branded keepsakes - plus opportunities for community spotlight features and professional growth.”

This award is open to anyone who creates, manages, or innovates in the field of technical content and knowledge. To be considered one of the top 50, nominees will be evaluated by a jury that will scale innovation, clarity, impact, and influence, and then will be voted on by the public.

Document360 is a platform that solves knowledge-based challenges. With user-friendliness, Chat GPT-like search experience, an AI writing agent and multiple AI features, this software stands out from others on the market to ensure that users are equipped with all the tools for internal and external knowledge base use.

“What truly makes Document360 stand out from the crowded knowledge base space is the combination of power and simplicity. Document360 has managed to strike a balance that gives teams structure and governance without slowing down content creation,” Krishna says.“The platform is designed to help teams move fast, with smart templates, frictionless editing, built-in version control, and fully integrated AI capabilities.

Officially closing on November 9th, this is the final opportunity for those in the technical documentation profession to submit for a chance at being recognized as a top technical content contributor.

Whether it's summarizing long technical content, suggesting article improvements, generating documentation drafts, or providing a GPT-style conversational experience to end users, Document360 enables teams to create higher-quality content in less time. And because the product is built to support any type of documentation - software documentation, user manuals, SOPs, API documentation, and supports both internal knowledge sharing and external customer-facing use cases, organizations don't need multiple tools. Document360 becomes the single source of truth for knowledge.” says Krishna.

For more information on nominations for Document360's Global Writers Award 2025, please visit .

For additional information about Document360, please contact ....

About Document360:

Document360 is an AI-powered documentation platform that helps businesses create, manage, and publish knowledge bases, product and technical documentation, SOPs, API docs, and user manuals - all in one intuitive workspace. Backed by Kovai, Document360 combines powerful governance with ease-of-use, enabling teams to produce, maintain, and scale documentation efficiently. With advanced AI search and Eddy, its built-in AI writing assistant, teams can generate drafts from prompts, videos, or transcripts, auto-optimize SEO metadata, produce FAQs, and ensure consistent tone and style. Document360 also offers robust analytics, multilingual authoring in 30+ languages, and seamless integrations with tools like Zendesk, Freshdesk, Intercom, Drift, Google Analytics, and Segment - making it the single source of truth for organizational knowledge.