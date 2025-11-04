Disabled Fans Enjoy Barrier-Free Experience At FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is underway, with 48 teams battling it out in the exciting group stage. With fans making their way to Aspire Zone to cheer on their teams, the tournament is offering a barrier-free experience for disabled fans to be part of the football celebrations.

Here are three key accessibility features allowing disabled fans to be part of the tournament experience:

Wheelchair-accessible seating across all pitches

All eight pitches of the Competition Complex in Aspire Zone include wheelchair-accessible seating options. The Final will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, also located in Aspire Zone, featuring accessible seating options for fans with disabilities and/or limited mobility.

Audio descriptive commentary available through smartphone app

Audio descriptive commentary in Arabic and English is available for select matches, including all Qatar national team matches, for blind and partially sighted football fans. Fans can download the 3annak app, enter the code U17, and select the audio channel of their choice.

Using personal headphones, fans can listen to a detailed commentary of match details, including important information about the ambience in the stands and even the players' facial reactions. The service enables blind and partially sighted fans to experience the football action in a barrier-free manner.

Sensory room at the fan zone

A dedicated sensory room is available in the fan zone for fans with neurodivergent needs. Operating in partnership with Qatar Foundation Pre-University Education, the sensory room allows fans with sensory needs to watch matches in a quieter space, equipped with assistive technology and managed by expert staff.

How to apply for accessibility tickets?

Fans can apply for an accessibility ticket by sending an email to: [email protected]. Tickets are priced at QR 10.

A dedicated team is set up to manage all accessibility ticket requests.

Accessibility tickets will allow disabled fans to attend multiple matches a day as well as cultural and entertainment activities taking place at the fan zone. The fan zone will operate from 1:30 PM until the final whistle, on match days only.

Ticket holders must carry their Proof of Eligibility when entering the Aspire Zone and Khalifa International Stadium. Companion tickets are available for people assisting an accessibility ticketholder.