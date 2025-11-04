Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani President Meets Prime Minister


2025-11-04 02:00:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, HE Asif Ali Zardari met on Tuesday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently being held in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, exchanged views on the topics on the conference agenda, and explored several issues of common interest.

The Peninsula

