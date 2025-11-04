Earthlabs Expeditions, Gold Is BACK In Nevada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0 ) is thrilled to announce the release of Episode 7 of EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold reality documentary series revolutionizing how audiences experience the junior mining and exploration industry.

This episode features Borealis Mining Company Limited (TSXV: BOGO) (FSE: L4B0) (OTC Pink: BORMF) with a visit to the legendary mining state of Nevada to trace 150 years of mining history along the prolific Walker Lane Trend.

EarthLabs Expeditions is an industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary meets junior mining, exploration video series.

It's an epic journey into the unknown, where:



The adventure is 100% unscripted (and sometimes requires a quad).

There will be Nuggets The discoveries are real, the history is raw, and the ride is riveting.

Episode 7 – Borealis Mining

This time, we're headed back to Nevada - a state with a legendary mining past - to see a company poised to kick off the next gold rush in a record-high gold price environment.

Join us on the ground with Kelly Malcolm, Iain Campbell, and Andreas Steckenborn to visit a deposit that bridges the gap from 1870s prospectors to modern, high-tech mining: the incredible Borealis Mine.

We explore a region steeped in gold rush history, tracing the Walker Lane Trend from the 1876 ghost town of Bodie, California (over 1 million ounces produced) to Aurora, Nevada (nearly 2 million ounces produced), and witness the scale of the fully permitted Borealis operation firsthand. The Borealis team is on the "absolute cusp of production", ready to begin blasting and hauling from its high-grade, oxide open pits. The episode culminates in a major milestone-the team's first official gold pour from freshly crushed and stacked ore.

Come along with us to understand how the region's unique geology created oxidized ore that is easier to process, and watch firsthand as Borealis uses a high-tech heap leach and ADR plant to turn that rock into a finished gold bar.

Join our host, Jonathan Brazeau, on the journey to the Nevada desert to learn all about this incredible project.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



Limited to just 10 Expeditions per year, EarthLabs Expeditions spotlights companies with significant discoveries, impactful projects, and compelling stories. Hosted by the charismatic and fearless Jonathan Brazeau, the show takes viewers on a journey that goes beyond boardrooms and polished presentations to explore the real, gritty work of the junior mining industry. Jonathan travels the world, getting his boots on the ground, meeting with industry leaders, workers, and the people who make up this dynamic sector.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT

The episode linked in this news release (the " video ") is a paid advertisement for Borealis Mining Company Limited (TSXV: BOGO) (FSE: L4B0) (OTC Pink: BORMF) to enhance public awareness of Borealis Mining Company Limited, its products, its industry and as a potential investment opportunity. EarthLabs Media Inc., and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns were paid by Borealis Mining Company Limited to create, produce and distribute this advertisement. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with EarthLabs Media's ability to be unbiased.

The video is not intended as, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither the video nor Borealis Mining Company Limited purports to provide a complete analysis of Borealis Mining Company Limited or its financial position. Borealis Mining Company Limited is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. The video is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about Borealis Mining Company Limited. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in Borealis Mining Company Limited's SEDAR+ and/or other government filings. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

Join the Journey

Interested in becoming a part of this groundbreaking series? Contact Jonathan Brazeau, Host of EarthLabs Expeditions, to learn more about how your company's story could be the next chapter in this exciting adventure.

Follow Us and Stay Connected

Don't miss out on any of the action! Make sure to follow and subscribe to our social media channels for the latest updates, exclusive content, and more exciting adventures.

YouTube: @EarthLabsExpeditions

Twitter:

CEO: @earthlabs

About EarthLabs