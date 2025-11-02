Trump To Host Sharaa In First-Ever Syrian Visit To White House

Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations' leaders in 25 years

West Palm Beach (US) ~ President Donald Trump will host Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks, a first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House, an administration official said Saturday.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly about the yet-to-be-formally-announced engagement, said that the meeting is expected to take place on Nov 10.

Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations' leaders in 25 years. Syria continues to struggle to emerge from decades of international isolation.

The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump's get-together with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, was seen as a major turn of events for a Syria that is still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

Al-Sharaa once had a $10 million US bounty on his head.

Under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, al-Sharaa had ties to al-Qaeda and joined insurgents battling US forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by US troops there for several years.