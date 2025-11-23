MIA, NMK Present 'Islamic Art: A Journey Of Splendor'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the National Museum of Korea (NMK) are presenting Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendor in Seoul, South Korea. This landmark collaboration marks the first comprehensive presentation of MIA's world-renowned collection in South Korea, taking audiences on an extraordinary journey into the history of Islamic art and culture as it evolved in regions stretching from Spain to China.

On November 21, 2025, a press preview was held which was attended by dignitaries and the directors and representatives of the MIA and NMK including Ambassador of Qatar to Korea H E Khalid Ebrahim Al-Hamar; Director of the Museum of Islamic Art Shaika Nasser Al-Nassr; Director of the National Museum of Korea You Hong June; and Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Museum of Islamic Art Dr Mounia Chekhab Abudaya.

On view through October 11, 2026 in the National Museum of Korea's World Art Gallery, the exhibition brings together more than 80 masterpieces spanning 1,400 years, including exquisite Quranic manuscripts, ceramics, glassware, textiles, scientific instruments, and objects from royal courts. It celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and creativity and the evolution of Islamic art across continents through trade, scholarship, and artistic innovation.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the National Museum of Korea for the partnership and warm collaboration that have brought this exhibition to life,” said Shaika Nasser Al-Nassr.“Islamic Art: A Journey of Splendor reflects our commitment to nurturing cultural dialogue and mutual appreciation through the universal language of art. As we mark the 20th anniversary of Qatar Museums, this exhibition stands as a testament to our ongoing dedication to strengthening global exchange and understanding. Together, we celebrate the power of art to connect people and inspire understanding across borders.”

You Hong June stated,“This exhibition is a meaningful opportunity to introduce Islamic art through our collaboration with the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha.”

He added,“I hope that visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the Islamic culture that flourished brilliantly across eras and regions, and that the exhibition will inspire reflection on the diversity of human cultures and the value of coexistence.”