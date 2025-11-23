403
Argentine president says socialism led Latin America astray
(MENAFN) According to reports, Argentine President Javier Milei said Saturday that Latin America has strayed due to 21st-century socialism and emphasized the need for the United States to have a strong regional ally to correct the course.
Speaking at a business group event in Buenos Aires, Milei criticized leftist leaders in Latin America without naming them. He suggested that Argentina could serve as the US’s key regional partner, stating: “A geopolitical anchor is critically important. Today, Argentina has the opportunity to become one of the main actors in the fundamental change taking place in the rules of the global game. The US, meanwhile, needs a solid ally in Latin America to help reorganize a continent that has strayed off course due to decades of the effects of 21st-century socialism.”
Milei called for major reforms in Argentina’s fiscal, currency, and tax systems to boost the national economy, adding that if these reforms are successfully implemented, the country’s GDP could double every seven years. He described Argentina as offering “a unique investment opportunity as it moves toward becoming the world’s freest country and prepares to become a global example.”
Last week, the US and Argentina signed a framework agreement to advance bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Earlier, on Oct. 9, US Treasury Secretary Bessent announced that following discussions with Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo, the US had directly purchased Argentine pesos and finalized a $20-billion swap framework with Argentina’s central bank.
