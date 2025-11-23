Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Argentine president says socialism led Latin America astray

Argentine president says socialism led Latin America astray


2025-11-23 01:43:23
(MENAFN) According to reports, Argentine President Javier Milei said Saturday that Latin America has strayed due to 21st-century socialism and emphasized the need for the United States to have a strong regional ally to correct the course.

Speaking at a business group event in Buenos Aires, Milei criticized leftist leaders in Latin America without naming them. He suggested that Argentina could serve as the US’s key regional partner, stating: “A geopolitical anchor is critically important. Today, Argentina has the opportunity to become one of the main actors in the fundamental change taking place in the rules of the global game. The US, meanwhile, needs a solid ally in Latin America to help reorganize a continent that has strayed off course due to decades of the effects of 21st-century socialism.”

Milei called for major reforms in Argentina’s fiscal, currency, and tax systems to boost the national economy, adding that if these reforms are successfully implemented, the country’s GDP could double every seven years. He described Argentina as offering “a unique investment opportunity as it moves toward becoming the world’s freest country and prepares to become a global example.”

Last week, the US and Argentina signed a framework agreement to advance bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Earlier, on Oct. 9, US Treasury Secretary Bessent announced that following discussions with Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo, the US had directly purchased Argentine pesos and finalized a $20-billion swap framework with Argentina’s central bank.

MENAFN23112025000045017640ID1110384078



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search